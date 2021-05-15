Saturday, May 15, 2021  | 2 Shawwal, 1442
Spring is here: Kalash Valley’s Chilimjusht festival kicks off

It is celebrated to welcome spring

Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The three-day Chilimjusht festival to celebrate the arrival of spring has begun in the Kalash Valley.

The residents of the valley came out in their colorful dresses and danced on the beats of drums to welcome the season of blossom. They were seen abiding to SOPs by wearing masks.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, tourists from across the globe and other parts of the country are not allowed to attend the festival.

Related: The Tomorrow Boy of Kalash

The festival is held every year to honor and praise God for blessing the valley and its people.

The main feature of the festival, however, is the selection of life partners. The event culminates with loving couples tying the knot.

