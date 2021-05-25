It is hard to say goodbye to Lahore

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Prince Ranjeet Singh’s granddaughter Princess Bamba lived in England until she decided to tour her grandfather’s Punjab as a young girl. This short-lived tour turned into a permanent move after she experienced the life of Lahore. She even bought a house in Model Town for seven thousand rupees. What does this tell us about Lahore and its charm?

“It did not even seem like she belonged there,” said Anjumdaan. “It seemed like she was from here.” Bamba enjoyed her stay in Lahore partly because it gave her an opportunity to pursue her academic interests.

She established a deep connection with the poet Allama Iqbal. They visited each other often. Bamba married Colonel Sutherland, who was the principal of King Edward Medical College. She learned a new language. Her teacher and secretary, Peer Kareem Baksh, offered to help her learn. Eventually, he started living with her in her house after Bamba started calling him her son.

After spending her youth and old age in Lahore, Bamba died peacefully at the age of 88. She was buried by Peer Kareem in Gora Qabrustan. He inherited her house as per Bamba’s will. The following verses in Farsi are transcribed on her grave:

The difference between the ruler and the ruled does not remain,

When what is written in fate happens,

If someone digs up a grave and looks,

He cannot distinguish between rich and poor.