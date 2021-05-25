Tuesday, May 25, 2021  | 12 Shawwal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Don’t mistake Islamabad’s Jinnah Park with Central Park: EU official

Androulla Kaminara shares pictures of the park

SAMAA | - Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Don’t mistake Islamabad’s Jinnah Park with Central Park: EU official

Photo Courtesy: AKaminara/Twitter

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara was left in awe by the beauty of Islamabad’s Jinnah Park.

The EU official said on Twitter that the people should not mistake it with New York’s Central Park.

She said that the park is clean and she had enjoyed a long walk there.

Pakistan will be hosting World Environment Day 2021 on June 5 with the partnership UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Its theme 2021 occasion is ‘ecosystem restoration’ and it will pay attention to resetting our relationship with nature.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Central Park Islamabad Jinnah Park New York
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Islamabad, Jinnah Park, Jinnah Park, Central Park, Jinnah Park beautiful, Central Park New York, Islamabad Jinnah Park,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Don't mistake Islamabad's Jinnah Park with Central Park: EU official
Don’t mistake Islamabad’s Jinnah Park with Central Park: EU official
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.