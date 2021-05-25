Don’t mistake Islamabad’s Jinnah Park with Central Park: EU official

Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara was left in awe by the beauty of Islamabad’s Jinnah Park.

The EU official said on Twitter that the people should not mistake it with New York’s Central Park.

She said that the park is clean and she had enjoyed a long walk there.

No – this is not Central Park NY but Jinnah Park #Islamabad. Beautiful flowers & trees -well kept and clean. Very much enjoyed a long walk. #BeautifulPakistan #CDA pic.twitter.com/c9xneQucBb — Androulla Kaminara (@AKaminara) May 23, 2021

Pakistan will be hosting World Environment Day 2021 on June 5 with the partnership UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Its theme 2021 occasion is ‘ecosystem restoration’ and it will pay attention to resetting our relationship with nature.