250-year-old Multan mosque boasts of unique blue pottery art

It was built in 1758

The Ali Muhammad mosque located in Multan's Hussain Agahi Road boasts an incredible synthesis of breathtaking beauty and rare art.

It was built over 250 years ago by the then-governor Nawab Ali Muhammad Khan. The walls and pillars of the mosque exhibit medieval Islamic calligraphy and rare blue pottery art.

According to experts, lentils, cement, and soil were used in the construction of the mosque. Residents say people across the continents visit the mosque and get mesmerised by its unique beauty.

