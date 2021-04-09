Rohail Hyatt under fire for defending PM Khan’s rape statement

Musician Rohail Hyatt has sparked outrage on social media after defending Prime Minister Imran Khan’s controversial comments on rape.

“I believe Imran Khan’s words have been taken out of context and a big ruckus being created by the so-called champions of freedom and liberty,” he said.

I believe @ImranKhanPTI words have been taken out of context and a big ruckus created by the so-called champions of Freedom and Liberty. He’s clearly condemning rape and giving a message that going out of the boundaries of modesty invites trouble and who can deny this fact? — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 8, 2021

PM Khan came under fire for his comments on the rising rape cases in the country. He took calls from the public on Sunday and talked about corruption and inflation, but his statement implying that rape is a result of women not covering themselves drew widespread criticism. People accused him of making excuses for rapists when he said not everyone has the willpower to “control themselves” and that only “purdah can prevent rape”.

“There’s a sad trend by a certain group to attack Imran Khan on all such matters, labelling him as a right-minded individual,” Rohail said.

There’s a sad trend by a certain group to attack IK on all such matters labelling him as a ‘right-minded’ individual. I see him closer to centre but to every leftist out there, even the centre is way to too much to the right. — Rohail Hyatt (@rohailhyatt) April 8, 2021

A statement was released by journalists, activists and lawyers condemning the premier’s remarks and accusing him of promoting rape culture.

“Such statements have the effect of further traumatising and silencing of sexual violence by placing blame on them,” they said.

Imran’s former wife Jemima too reminded him that rape has nothing to do with women’s dressing. Actor Nadia Jameel remarked a woman’s body belongs to her only and no one has the right to force themselves on her.

In September last year, former Lahore CCPO Umer Sheikh was criticised for blaming the motorway rape survivor for travelling with her children at night.

A report by NGO Sahil states that at least eight children were sexually assaulted a day in the first half of 2020. According to Senator Sherry Rehman, 6% of women have faced sexual abuse during the pandemic.

