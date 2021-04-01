Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Culture

London women barristers launch hijabs for court

It is available in black and white

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
London women barristers launch hijabs for court

Photo: Sky News

Crime lawyer Karlia Lykourgou and criminal advocate Maryam Mir have designed and launched in collaboration a hijab for court in London, Sky News reported.

“It came about after I spoke to Maryam, who I have known since university,” said Karlia. “She said she finds it hard to get a hijab that is right for court.”

Karlia has to her credit the first court women outfitters Ivy & Normanton as well, which she launched in 2020. She and Maryam opted for bamboo silk after experimenting with different materials. It will keep women warm during the winter and cold during the summer. 

“I thought this was crazy, so we decided to design one that would be comfortable for a hijab-wearing barrister but also fit well with the rest of the outfit,” Karlia said.

She took care of the design and Maryam made sure the hijab would be appropriate to wear in court. 

The hijab hit the market on March 31.

According to Karlia, there aren’t many hijab-wearing barristers, but she did see white hijabs in the crown court, leading her to design it in both black and white. 

