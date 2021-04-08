Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Culture

Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam

I was going astray, he said

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Indian actor quits showbiz for Islam

Photo: Instagram/Saqib Khan

Indian actor and model Saqib Khan has announced that he will not be taking up any acting and modelling assignments as he has quit showbiz, The Indian Express reported.

“It’s not that I didn’t have work or I gave up,” he said. “I had good projects.”

photo: Instagram/Saqib Khan

Saqib said he bid farewell to the industry because he had no peace in his life. “I was going to stray. I used to offer prayers but something was still lacking, and it was peace and accountability to Allah.”

Saqib rose to fame after he appeared on MTV Roadies, where he expressed his desire to bring Kashmiris’ true image to the world. His remarks that he was a Kashmiri and “not a stone-pelter” led to his selection. Saqib is a lawyer by profession.

Actors Zaira Wasim and Sana Khan are too known for quitting films due to religious reasons. 

