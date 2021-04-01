Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’

She proposed to him on Twitter

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’

Photo: Instagram/Humayun Saeed

Actor Humayun Saeed’s response to an Indian woman asking to marry him in “next janam” is worth checking out. 

“Dear Humayun Saeed, will you marry me?” she said. “I know you are married, but what do I do about my heart?”

The woman remarked that she is 24 years younger than Humayun, but this age gap doesn’t matter as she “seriously loves him”. 

“Will you marry me in next janam (rebirth)?” she said. “[In] this janam [it’s] not possible.”

Her tweet went viral instantly, and the story was picked up by both Pakistani and Indian news outlets.

Shortly after, Humayun responded by saying: “Thank you for loving me. But hopefully you’ll find better people to marry.”

His fan was over the moon after his reply and thanked Pakistani media for covering her. “Feeling like the happiest girl on earth.”

Humayun was conferred the Pride of Performance last week.

FaceBook WhatsApp
humayun saeed Indian fan marriage proposal India
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Celebrities, politicians share memories associated with Haseena Moin
Celebrities, politicians share memories associated with Haseena Moin
Anything that's different is considered bad in Pakistan: Churails director
Anything that’s different is considered bad in Pakistan: Churails director
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.