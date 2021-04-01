Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’

Actor Humayun Saeed’s response to an Indian woman asking to marry him in “next janam” is worth checking out.

“Dear Humayun Saeed, will you marry me?” she said. “I know you are married, but what do I do about my heart?”

Dear @iamhumayunsaeed ❤️ Will You Marry Me ? I Knw You r Married 🥺 But Kya Hi Karun Iss Dil Ka 😑 I am From 🇮🇳 nd I love you Like Hell ❤️ M 24 years younger than u But seriously luv u Please Reply Me Will u Marry me In next Janam ?

This Janam not Possible 😭 — • Pv Creations • ˢⁱᵈⁿᵃᵃᶻⁱᵃⁿ • (@PrinksVerma) March 30, 2021

The woman remarked that she is 24 years younger than Humayun, but this age gap doesn’t matter as she “seriously loves him”.

“Will you marry me in next janam (rebirth)?” she said. “[In] this janam [it’s] not possible.”

Her tweet went viral instantly, and the story was picked up by both Pakistani and Indian news outlets.

Shortly after, Humayun responded by saying: “Thank you for loving me. But hopefully you’ll find better people to marry.”

Mujhe pyar karne ka shukria…:) magar Shadi ke liye inshallah aapko mujjse behtar log milenge inshallah … — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) March 30, 2021

His fan was over the moon after his reply and thanked Pakistani media for covering her. “Feeling like the happiest girl on earth.”

Haaye m Feeling Like The Happiest Girl on This Earth Pakistan K Bhut se News Articles Mein Mera Zikr Hua 😍 Love you Pak Media Muuaaah 💓#Humayunsaeed ❤️ — • Pv Creations • ˢⁱᵈⁿᵃᵃᶻⁱᵃⁿ • (@PrinksVerma) March 31, 2021

Humayun was conferred the Pride of Performance last week.

