Monday, April 5, 2021  | 21 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Black Widow release date announced, new trailer revealed

It will be released in theatres

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Black Widow release date announced, new trailer revealed

Photo Courtesy: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated action flick Black Widow will be releasing on July 9.

The film was set to be released in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was further delayed indefinitely.

Earlier, a new trailer was dropped on social media websites and YouTube which shows Black Widow’s scenes in different Avengers movies and new action sequences from the upcoming movie.

The film will release in theatres and on web streaming portal Disney Plus. It marks the start of the fourth phase of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson will reprise the role of Avenger Natasha Romanoff aka Black Window. The movie also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova whereas David Harbour has been cast as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, while Rachel Weisz will star as Melina Vostokoff.

The plot of the film circles around the group of heroes battling Taskmaster, who controls the Red Room. His main ability is adapting his opponent’s abilities and uses them against them.

Black Widow is set between the timeline Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

 
black widow Marvel Studios
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Black Widow, Black Widow release, Black Widow release date, Black Widow trailer, Marvel Studios, Scarlett Johannson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan's first elected PM
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan’s first elected PM
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Do satire like Janu German does
Do satire like Janu German does
London women barristers launch hijabs for court
London women barristers launch hijabs for court
Influencer Ridda Naqvi with Down Syndrome is celebrities’ favourite
Influencer Ridda Naqvi with Down Syndrome is celebrities’ favourite
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.