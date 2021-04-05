Black Widow release date announced, new trailer revealed

It will be released in theatres

Marvel Studios’ much-anticipated action flick Black Widow will be releasing on July 9.

The film was set to be released in May 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was further delayed indefinitely.

Earlier, a new trailer was dropped on social media websites and YouTube which shows Black Widow’s scenes in different Avengers movies and new action sequences from the upcoming movie.

The film will release in theatres and on web streaming portal Disney Plus. It marks the start of the fourth phase of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson will reprise the role of Avenger Natasha Romanoff aka Black Window. The movie also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova whereas David Harbour has been cast as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, while Rachel Weisz will star as Melina Vostokoff.

The plot of the film circles around the group of heroes battling Taskmaster, who controls the Red Room. His main ability is adapting his opponent’s abilities and uses them against them.

Black Widow is set between the timeline Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.