Bangladesh writer under fire for tweet against cricketer Moeen Ali

Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen is facing backlash for her insensitive tweet against English cricketer Moeen Ali.

“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” she said.

Photo: Twitter/Taslima Nasreen

According to The Indian Express, the reason for Taslima’s tweet is not clear, but it may have been in response to the 33-year-old cricketer’s alleged appeal to remove the logo of an alcoholic product from his team jersey. He is all set to play for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League, starting Friday. The CSK officials denied, however, any such request by the cricketer.

Photo: AFP

The author received widespread criticism and was called out by Moeen’s teammates.

Photo: Twitter/Jofra Archer

Photo: Twitter/Jofra Archer

Photo: Twitter/Saqib Mehmood

In response to the criticism, Taslima said her tweet was not offensive and being used against her. “Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic,” she remarked. “But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularise Muslim society and I oppose Islamic fanaticism.”

Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021

Moeen’s father Munir said he was deeply hurt by Taslima’s comments. “I am hurt and shocked to read Taslima Nasreen’s vile remark against my son Moeen. In her “clarifying” tweet, where she described her original remark as sarcasm, she also says she stands against fundamentalism.”

Taslima has stirred controversies in the past as well. She fled Bangladesh in 1994 after receiving death threats over her criticism on Islam.