Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Bangladesh writer under fire for tweet against cricketer Moeen Ali

Cricketers urge people to report her account

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bangladesh writer under fire for tweet against cricketer Moeen Ali

Photo: The Hindu

Bangladeshi-Swedish author Taslima Nasreen is facing backlash for her insensitive tweet against English cricketer Moeen Ali.

“If Moeen Ali were not stuck with cricket, he would have gone to Syria to join ISIS,” she said.

Photo: Twitter/Taslima Nasreen

According to The Indian Express, the reason for Taslima’s tweet is not clear, but it may have been in response to the 33-year-old cricketer’s alleged appeal to remove the logo of an alcoholic product from his team jersey. He is all set to play for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League, starting Friday. The CSK officials denied, however, any such request by the cricketer.

Moeen Ali England test matches
Photo: AFP

The author received widespread criticism and was called out by Moeen’s teammates. 

Photo: Twitter/Jofra Archer
Photo: Twitter/Jofra Archer
Photo: Twitter/Saqib Mehmood

In response to the criticism, Taslima said her tweet was not offensive and being used against her. “Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic,” she remarked. “But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularise Muslim society and I oppose Islamic fanaticism.”

Moeen’s father Munir said he was deeply hurt by Taslima’s comments. “I am hurt and shocked to read Taslima Nasreen’s vile remark against my son Moeen. In her “clarifying” tweet, where she described her original remark as sarcasm, she also says she stands against fundamentalism.” 

Taslima has stirred controversies in the past as well. She fled Bangladesh in 1994 after receiving death threats over her criticism on Islam.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ISIS tweet moeen ali taslima nasreen
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan's first elected PM
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan’s first elected PM
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
PM Khan's rape remarks spark outrage on social media
PM Khan’s rape remarks spark outrage on social media
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
London women barristers launch hijabs for court
London women barristers launch hijabs for court
Who are the pharaohs who moved home in Cairo?
Who are the pharaohs who moved home in Cairo?
Black Widow release date announced, new trailer revealed
Black Widow release date announced, new trailer revealed
Bangladesh writer under fire for tweet against cricketer Moeen Ali
Bangladesh writer under fire for tweet against cricketer Moeen Ali
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.