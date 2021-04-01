Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Archbishop denies Harry and Meghan were married early

They claimed they married three days before official wedding

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Archbishop denies Harry and Meghan were married early

Photo: Insider

The archbishop of Canterbury appeared to contradict a claim by Prince Harry’s wife Meghan that he married them before their televised wedding, in an interview published in an Italian newspaper Wednesday.

Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and the youngest son of her heir Prince Charles, married the US actress in a star-studded wedding on May 19, 2018.

But in an interview with Oprah Winfrey broadcast earlier this month, Meghan revealed that they swapped vows in private before Archbishop Justin Welby three days before the public event.

“I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding,” Welby told La Repubblica daily.

“The legal wedding was on the Saturday (May 19). I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offence if I signed it knowing it was false. 

“So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won’t say what happened at any other meetings.”

In the Oprah interview, Meghan said that “three days before our wedding, we got married”.

“No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'” she said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
archbishop Meghan Markle Prince Harry wedding
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
In pictures: Celebrities who attended the Pakistan Day parade
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Watch: Groom hires helicopter for baraat in AJK
Listen to Reshma lookalike's rendition of 'Lambi Judaai'
Listen to Reshma lookalike’s rendition of ‘Lambi Judaai’
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
Anything that's different is considered bad in Pakistan: Churails director
Anything that’s different is considered bad in Pakistan: Churails director
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.