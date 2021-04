He hopes to retain the essence of Qawwali

Qawwals Abu Muhammad and Fareed Ayaz are popular not only in Pakistan, but abroad as well.

Abu Muhammad says music being labelled as Qawwali these days is a threat to the Sufi genre. The brothers' own favourite renditions, which have been received well by the public, include Piya Ghar Aya, Shikwa and Kangna.

They are both Pride of Performance recipients.