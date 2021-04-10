Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan’s first elected PM

Pakistan is observing the 42th death anniversary of its former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today (Sunday).

The PPP had organised a rally in Rawalpindi on April 4 which was later called off by Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over rising coronavirus infections.

The charismatic leader was known for his fiery quotes. SAMAA Digital takes a look at some of them.

“They are going to kill me. It doesn’t matter what evidence you or anyone comes up with. They are going to murder me for murder I didn’t commit”

This was said by Bhutto around the time he was being tried for murder. He was said to be aware of the intentions his enemies harboured towards him.

“I would much rather be destroyed by military than by history”

Bhutto was eloquent with his words and had the ability to state everything in a few words. The above quote best describes the predicament that he was going through at the time.

“If the people wanted my head I would bow without demur. If I had lost the confidence or respect of the people I would not want to live. The tragedy of the drama is that the very opposite is true.”

From the above statement, one instantly comes to know that Bhutto had a lot of confidence in his popularity. He labeled his predicament as a ‘tragedy’ and stated that the people were not thirsty for his blood.

“We will go back and fight. My country harkens for me, why should I waste my time here?”

Perhaps one of the most iconic speeches by any foreign minister at the UN Security Council, Bhutto uttered these words to representatives of world powers before storming off with his aides. These statements echo Bhutto’s frustration at the negligence of the world towards Pakistan while it was in a confrontation with India during the 1965 war.

“Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan, in blood, in flesh, in culture, in history, in geography. In every way and in every form.”

One thing PPP and Bhutto are famous for till date is their support for the people of Kashmir. Bhutto always presented Pakistan’s case aggressively with regard to Kashmir on international forums.

“Maang raha hai har insan, roti kapra aur makaan”

[All the people are demanding the same thing: bread, cloth and house].

This statement by the leader turned into a slogan which is still in use even till this day. Bhutto knew the plight of the masses and always had his hand on their pulse.

“We will eat grass if we have to but we will make the nuclear bomb”

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto knew the importance of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. He knew it was absolutely necessary to counter future threats from India.

“Pakistan was once called the most allied ally of the United States. Now we are the most non-allied.”

He was quoted as saying this by the New York Times in July 1973.

“O Lord, help me for I am innocent”

These are said to be the last words Zulfikar Ali Bhutto before he was hanged.

The story was originally published on April 4, 2019.