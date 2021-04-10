Sunday, April 4, 2021  | 20 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Politics

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan’s first elected PM

His 42th death anniversary is being observed today

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan’s first elected PM

Pakistan is observing the 42th death anniversary of its former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today (Sunday). 

The PPP had organised a rally in Rawalpindi on April 4 which was later called off by Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over rising coronavirus infections.

The charismatic leader was known for his fiery quotes. SAMAA Digital takes a look at some of them.

“They are going to kill me. It doesn’t matter what evidence you or anyone comes up with. They are going to murder me for murder I didn’t commit”

This was said by Bhutto around the time he was being tried for murder. He was said to be aware of the intentions his enemies harboured towards him.

“I would much rather be destroyed by military than by history”

Bhutto was eloquent with his words and had the ability to state everything in a few words. The above quote best describes the predicament that he was going through at the time.

“If the people wanted my head I would bow without demur. If I had lost the confidence or respect of the people I would not want to live. The tragedy of the drama is that the very opposite is true.”

From the above statement, one instantly comes to know that Bhutto had a lot of confidence in his popularity. He labeled his predicament as a ‘tragedy’ and stated that the people were not thirsty for his blood.

“We will go back and fight. My country harkens for me, why should I waste my time here?”

Perhaps one of the most iconic speeches by any foreign minister at the UN Security Council, Bhutto uttered these words to representatives of world powers before storming off with his aides. These statements echo Bhutto’s frustration at the negligence of the world towards Pakistan while it was in a confrontation with India during the 1965 war.

“Jammu and Kashmir is part of Pakistan, in blood, in flesh, in culture, in history, in geography. In every way and in every form.”

One thing PPP and Bhutto are famous for till date is their support for the people of Kashmir. Bhutto always presented Pakistan’s case aggressively with regard to Kashmir on international forums.

“Maang raha hai har insan, roti kapra aur makaan”

[All the people are demanding the same thing: bread, cloth and house].

This statement by the leader turned into a slogan which is still in use even till this day. Bhutto knew the plight of the masses and always had his hand on their pulse.

“We will eat grass if we have to but we will make the nuclear bomb”

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto knew the importance of Pakistan’s nuclear programme. He knew it was absolutely necessary to counter future threats from India.

“Pakistan was once called the most allied ally of the United States. Now we are the most non-allied.”

He was quoted as saying this by the New York Times in July 1973.

“O Lord, help me for I am innocent”

These are said to be the last words Zulfikar Ali Bhutto before he was hanged.

The story was originally published on April 4, 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Garhi Khuda Bakhsh garhi Khuda Bux larkana Pakistan PPP Sindh zab Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

One Comment

  1. Shah Alam  April 4, 2019 7:28 pm/ Reply

    Without an iota of doubt he was brilliant but his role in the events that led to the secession of the then East Pakistan will remain a subject of debate in history. Finally, his brilliance and part-ego cost him his life. May Allah bless his soul.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan's first elected PM
Zulfikar Ali Bhutto: Top quotes from Pakistan’s first elected PM
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan 'the happiest girl on earth'
Humayun Saeed makes Indian fan ‘the happiest girl on earth’
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram's throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real 'begums'
Pooja Bhatt calls Pakistani women the real ‘begums’
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Nike sues company for Satan Shoe collaboration with rapper
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Did Ahmad Butt just confess to cheating on his wife?
Do satire like Janu German does
Do satire like Janu German does
London women barristers launch hijabs for court
London women barristers launch hijabs for court
In pictures: Holi celebrations around the world
In pictures: Holi celebrations around the world
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.