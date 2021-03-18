Zindagi Tamasha wins two international film awards

Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha has been awarded the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film, as well as Best Actor for Arif Hassan.

Almost 40 films from 20 participating countries were presented at the 6th Annual Asian World Film Festival, which lasted six days. The winners were announced on Monday.

Sarmad, who has directed and co-produced the film, received the Best Film award from jury member Luba Balagova Kandoor, against films from China, Japan, Iran, among others.

The 138-minute-long film was selected for Oscar consideration in November last year for the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category by the Pakistan Committee, but couldn’t make it to the shortlist.

Zindagi Tamasha tells the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja and his family, who find themselves ostracised when a video of Khawaja becomes public. After the video goes viral, even his own daughter, Sadaf is ashamed of him.

In October 2019, Zindagi Tamasha won big at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. It then won The Kim Ji-Seok Award, named after the festival’s co-founder and executive programmer who died in 2017.

