Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Zindagi Tamasha wins two international film awards

It has won four international awards so far

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Zindagi Tamasha wins two international film awards

Screenshot: Zindagi Tamasha

Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha has been awarded the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film, as well as Best Actor for Arif Hassan.

Almost 40 films from 20 participating countries were presented at the 6th Annual Asian World Film Festival, which lasted six days. The winners were announced on Monday.

Sarmad, who has directed and co-produced the film, received the Best Film award from jury member Luba Balagova Kandoor, against films from China, Japan, Iran, among others. 

The 138-minute-long film was selected for Oscar consideration in November last year for the ‘International Feature Film Award’ category by the Pakistan Committee, but couldn’t make it to the shortlist.

Zindagi Tamasha tells the story of a naat khwan named Rahat Khawaja and his family, who find themselves ostracised when a video of Khawaja becomes public. After the video goes viral, even his own daughter, Sadaf is ashamed of him.

In October 2019, Zindagi Tamasha won big at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. It then won The Kim Ji-Seok Award, named after the festival’s co-founder and executive programmer who died in 2017.

FaceBook WhatsApp
internatinal awards Sarmad Khoosat Zindagi Tamasha
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
zindagi tamasha, zindagi tamasha
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.