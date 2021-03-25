Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Zeenat Haroon Rashid writing prize accepting submissions from April 1

Winner receives a Rs100,000 cash prize

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Zeenat Haroon Rashid writing prize accepting submissions from April 1

Photo: Twitter/ZHR

The Zeenat Haroon Rashid writing prize for women will be open for submissions from April 1, 2021.

“We are proud to announce a stellar line up of judges for the 2021 competition for fiction,” the ZHR prize tweeted. 

Kamila Shamsie, Hanif Kureishi, Maryam Wasif Khan, Shan Vahidy and Faiza S Khan will judge the competition, which is open to all Pakistani women aged 18 and above. More details about submission requirements are available at the ZHR writing prize website.

The entries will close on June 30, 2021. The winner will receive a Rs100,000 cash prize with their story being published online, as well as in a national newspaper or magazine.

In 2020, Raniya Hosain’s Portrait of a Woman in Pain was declared the winner. It was published in Dawn

The ZHR prize was set up by Zeenat’s daughter Syra Vahidy. Zeenat founded the Women’s National Guard at the time of Independence. The prize aims to promote women who want to pursue writing as a career. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Zeenat Haroon Rashid Writing Prize For Women
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Zoya Nasir calls out Noor Bukhari for shaming a bride
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mathira is tired of people calling her ‘plastic’
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Mehwish Hayat: Celebrate Riz Ahmed’s performance, not religion
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report
Thinking of visiting Thar? Go now before its culture disappears
Thinking of visiting Thar? Go now before its culture disappears
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance
Celebrities congratulate Humayun Saeed on Pride of Performance
Saba Bukhari was told showbiz is not for ‘good girls’
Saba Bukhari was told showbiz is not for ‘good girls’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.