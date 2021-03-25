Zeenat Haroon Rashid writing prize accepting submissions from April 1

The Zeenat Haroon Rashid writing prize for women will be open for submissions from April 1, 2021.

“We are proud to announce a stellar line up of judges for the 2021 competition for fiction,” the ZHR prize tweeted.

We are proud to announce a stellar line-up of judges for the 2021 competition which is for FICTION. Entries open 1st April @kamilashamsie @Hanifkureishi @BhopalHouse For full details visit https://t.co/dsRb8OsP7j

Please re-tweet. @najamsethi @hyzaidi @titojourno pic.twitter.com/vP4wpfcOkb — Zeenat Haroon Rashid Writing Prize for Women (@ZHRwritingprize) March 24, 2021

Kamila Shamsie, Hanif Kureishi, Maryam Wasif Khan, Shan Vahidy and Faiza S Khan will judge the competition, which is open to all Pakistani women aged 18 and above. More details about submission requirements are available at the ZHR writing prize website.

The entries will close on June 30, 2021. The winner will receive a Rs100,000 cash prize with their story being published online, as well as in a national newspaper or magazine.

In 2020, Raniya Hosain’s Portrait of a Woman in Pain was declared the winner. It was published in Dawn.

The ZHR prize was set up by Zeenat’s daughter Syra Vahidy. Zeenat founded the Women’s National Guard at the time of Independence. The prize aims to promote women who want to pursue writing as a career.

