Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Young Stunners to feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day special

Ao Ehad Karein will celebrate young artists

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Young Stunners to feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day special

Photo: Instagram/Young Stunners

Rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) and at least 16 fresh artists will be coming together for Coke Studio’s Ao Ehad Karein.

“This Resolution Day, let’s celebrate the young voices of Pakistan,” Coke Studio said on Thursday. “Let’s build our future with hope.”

Following are the artists who will feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day Special.

Zaw Ali

Photo: Instagram/Zaw Ali

Shamu Bai and Vishnu

Photo: Coke Studio

Sadaqat Shafqat

Photo: Coke Studio

Kashif Din

Photo: Instagram/Kashif Din

Annan Noukhez

Photo: Instagram/Annan Noukhez

Adnan Dhool

Photo: Instagram/Adnan Dhool

Zain Peerzada

Photo: Instagram/Zain Peerzada

Luke Azariah 

Photo: Instagram/Luke Azariah

Nimra Rafiq

Photo: Instagram/Nimra Rafiq

Kami Paul

Photo: Instagram/Kami Paul

Farhan Ali

Photo: Instagram/Farhan Ali

Mehak Ali 

Photo: Instagram/Mehak Ali

Surtaal Academy

Photo: Coke Studio

Young Stunners lent vocals for Groove Mera, anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ao ehad karein Coke Studio pakistan day special young stunners
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.