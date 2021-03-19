Young Stunners to feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day special

Rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) and at least 16 fresh artists will be coming together for Coke Studio’s Ao Ehad Karein.

“This Resolution Day, let’s celebrate the young voices of Pakistan,” Coke Studio said on Thursday. “Let’s build our future with hope.”

Following are the artists who will feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day Special.

Zaw Ali

Photo: Instagram/Zaw Ali

Shamu Bai and Vishnu

Photo: Coke Studio

Sadaqat Shafqat

Photo: Coke Studio

Kashif Din

Photo: Instagram/Kashif Din

Annan Noukhez

Photo: Instagram/Annan Noukhez

Adnan Dhool

Photo: Instagram/Adnan Dhool

Zain Peerzada

Photo: Instagram/Zain Peerzada

Luke Azariah

Photo: Instagram/Luke Azariah

Nimra Rafiq

Photo: Instagram/Nimra Rafiq

Kami Paul

Photo: Instagram/Kami Paul

Farhan Ali

Photo: Instagram/Farhan Ali

Mehak Ali

Photo: Instagram/Mehak Ali

Surtaal Academy

Photo: Coke Studio

Young Stunners lent vocals for Groove Mera, anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.