Young Stunners to feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day special

Ao Ehad Karein will celebrate young artists
Rappers Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) and at least 16 fresh artists will be coming together for Coke Studio’s Ao Ehad Karein.
“This Resolution Day, let’s celebrate the young voices of Pakistan,” Coke Studio said on Thursday. “Let’s build our future with hope.”
This Resolution Day let’s celebrate the young voices of Pakistan with Coke Studio.
Let’s build our future with hope #AoEhadKarain!#CokeStudio #PakistanDayhttps://t.co/hiEnEk3HBZ
— Coke Studio (@cokestudio) March 18, 2021
Following are the artists who will feature in Coke Studio’s Pakistan Day Special.
Young Stunners lent vocals for Groove Mera, anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League.