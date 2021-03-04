Yorker is a fun take on Pakistan’s English obsession

Wahaj Ali’s short film Yorker is a fun take on Pakistanis who have associated the English language with superiority.

Be it Cannoli’s owners mocking their manager’s broken English or people ridiculing folksinger’s Naseebo Lal’s accent in Groove Mera, our obsession with the English language has manifested itself in one form or another.

Yorker, released on YouTube on Sunday by Digestive Showtime, revolves around characters who make one mistake after the other as they try to meet society’s standards. Wahaj plays a cricketer in the film struggling with his English skills.

The screenplay has been written by Ali Abbas Naqvi, who co-wrote it with Bilal Naqvi. Other creators include Basit Naqvi and Sultan Ghani Afzal.

Muhammed Ehteshamuddin, Faizan Sheikh, and Hammad Sadiq play lead roles in the film, which features cameos by British-Pakistani journalist George Fulton, Salman Saqib Sheikh and Jawad Bashir.

Yorker has crossed 300,000 views.

