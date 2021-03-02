Tuesday, March 2, 2021  | 17 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane

Album was released in 1981

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane

Photo: Instagram/Zoheb Hassan

Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s popular disco anthem Disco Deewane and the album had become a major hit in former USSR after its release in the 1980s.

“Nazia and Zoheb’s Disco Deewane released in Russia sold over 500,000 copies,” Zoheb said Monday on his social media.

Screenshot: Instagram/Zoheb Hassan

Disco Deewane (1981) is one of Pakistan’s best-selling pop albums in its history. It was also a massive hit in India.

Nazia is still remembered as one of the finest performers of Pakistan, 20 years after her death in August 2000.

Her other chart-topping hits include Aankhein Milane Wale, Kariye Pyaar Diyan Gallan, Boom Boom and Dosti. She, along with her brother, sold over 65 million records worldwide and became the first Pakistani to top the British music charts in the 1990s.

FaceBook WhatsApp
disco deewane Nazia Hassan Russia Zoheb Hassan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
nazia hassan, zoheb hassan, disco dewaane
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Balochistan’s Hinglaj temple and its Muslim devotees
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
This thaal of 'gold biryani' costs Rs43,275
This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year
Mahira Khan shares why she attends Aurat March every year
Prince Harry worried 'history repeating itself' with Meghan
Prince Harry worried ‘history repeating itself’ with Meghan
Prince Harry reveals he watches 'The Crown'
Prince Harry reveals he watches ‘The Crown’
Omair Rana advises PEMRA to do what’s right, not popular
Omair Rana advises PEMRA to do what’s right, not popular
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
Pakistan provides third-biggest labour for software, creative services online: ILO
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.