When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane

Nazia and Zoheb Hassan’s popular disco anthem Disco Deewane and the album had become a major hit in former USSR after its release in the 1980s.

“Nazia and Zoheb’s Disco Deewane released in Russia sold over 500,000 copies,” Zoheb said Monday on his social media.

Screenshot: Instagram/Zoheb Hassan

Disco Deewane (1981) is one of Pakistan’s best-selling pop albums in its history. It was also a massive hit in India.

Nazia is still remembered as one of the finest performers of Pakistan, 20 years after her death in August 2000.

Her other chart-topping hits include Aankhein Milane Wale, Kariye Pyaar Diyan Gallan, Boom Boom and Dosti. She, along with her brother, sold over 65 million records worldwide and became the first Pakistani to top the British music charts in the 1990s.