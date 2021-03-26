When Haseena Moin shared her thoughts on stereotypes in dramas

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Late playwright Haseena Moin once said that the drama industry’s increasing reliance on stereotypes does have a negative impact on society.

“Literature, drama and music do have an impact on society,” she said. “Drama has a stronger impact because a lot of people watch it.”

She said the responsibility lies on the writer, director and channel owner,” she said, adding that it will not be beneficial for generations to come if makers only focus on churning out profits without reviewing the stories.

