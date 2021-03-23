Veteran writer-director Sagar Sarhadi passes away

Veteran Indian writer-director Sagar Sarhadi has passed away in Mumbai aged 87, Times of India reported.

“He wasn’t keeping well for some time and had even stopped eating,” said Sagar’s nephew filmmaker Ramesh Talwar.

Sagar was known for the film Kabhi Kabhie (1976), which he wrote for the late Yash Raj, as well as for directing Bazaar (1982). His other notable films include Noori (1979) and Chandni (1989). Sagar is known for his successful collaborations with the late Yash Raj.

“[I am] saddened by the passing of Sagar Sarhadi ji,” said Hrithik Roshan. “I will forever be indebted for his contribution as dialogue writer for Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi called Sagar a “writer of the masses”, who took inspiration from life travelling by bus and train.

“He will be remembered by his work in theatre and films,” she remarked.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said he has been inspired by the poetic style of Sagar’s writing.

“It was a pleasure to have worked with Sagar Saahab in an unreleased film and witnessing his finesse firsthand,” he said.

Sagar was named Ganga Sagar Talwar on birth but took on the surname Sarhadi after being inspired by director Zia Sarhadi.

