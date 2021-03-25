Thursday, March 25, 2021  | 10 Shaaban, 1442
Ushna Shah joins hands with World Wildlife Fund

She is an active animal advocate

Posted: Mar 25, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Ushna Shah joins hands with World Wildlife Fund

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Actor Ushna Shah has been appointed a goodwill ambassador by the World Wildlife Fund Pakistan. 

“I am honoured to join hands with WWFPK and be part of the panda family,” she said. 

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

The actor posted photos of herself enjoying ice cream and pizza, saying she wanted to share her happiness.

The WWF called Ushna a brilliant actor and said: “She is an ardent environmentalist and a fervent supporter of animals and protection of endangered species in Pakistan.”

Ushna has been vocal about violence against animals and has called for an end to dog culling. Her posts are centered on social evils as well, including colourism and domestic violence. 

International celebrities such as Gisele Bündchen, Jared Leto and Ellie Goulding support the WWF.

