Ushna Shah joins hands with World Wildlife Fund

Actor Ushna Shah has been appointed a goodwill ambassador by the World Wildlife Fund Pakistan.

“I am honoured to join hands with WWFPK and be part of the panda family,” she said.

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

The actor posted photos of herself enjoying ice cream and pizza, saying she wanted to share her happiness.

The WWF called Ushna a brilliant actor and said: “She is an ardent environmentalist and a fervent supporter of animals and protection of endangered species in Pakistan.”

We are delighted to welcome Ushna Shah @ushnashah as our Goodwill ambassador. Besides being a brilliant actress, Ushna is an ardent environmental activist & a fervent supporter of animal rights, protection of endangered species in Pakistan, & conserving the environment. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/nS1SjVg1vd — WWF-Pakistan (@WWFPak) March 24, 2021

Ushna has been vocal about violence against animals and has called for an end to dog culling. Her posts are centered on social evils as well, including colourism and domestic violence.

International celebrities such as Gisele Bündchen, Jared Leto and Ellie Goulding support the WWF.