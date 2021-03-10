Ushna Shah is all praises for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang

Actor Ushna Shah believes Pakistanis are missing out on beauty because of their colonial mentality.

“Dear Pakistanis, please get out of your enslaved colonials mindsets because you are missing out some serious beauty,” said Ushna.

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

She shared a photo of Nyma Tang, an American beauty vlogger known for her activism against racial discrimination, and wrote: “Wow.”

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Nyma started her YouTube channel in 2013 and has over 1.3 million followers. She calls out cosmetic giants for ignoring people with darker skin. Nyma gained popularity with her series The Darkest Shade, in which the vlogger tests the darkest foundations.

“It’s funny, because a lot of my passion came from just me knowing that I’m going to live in this skin for the rest of my life, and loving and accepting it,” she said, according to Digital Trends.

Ushna has been vocal about a number of social evils, such as animal abuse, as well as problems women face in society.

