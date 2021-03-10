Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Ushna Shah is all praises for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang

Asks Pakistanis to come out of their colonial mindsets

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Ushna Shah is all praises for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Actor Ushna Shah believes Pakistanis are missing out on beauty because of their colonial mentality.

“Dear Pakistanis, please get out of your enslaved colonials mindsets because you are missing out some serious beauty,” said Ushna. 

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

She shared a photo of Nyma Tang, an American beauty vlogger known for her activism against racial discrimination, and wrote: “Wow.” 

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Nyma started her YouTube channel in 2013 and has over 1.3 million followers. She calls out cosmetic giants for ignoring people with darker skin. Nyma gained popularity with her series The Darkest Shade, in which the vlogger tests the darkest foundations.  

“It’s funny, because a lot of my passion came from just me knowing that I’m going to live in this skin for the rest of my life, and loving and accepting it,” she said, according to Digital Trends

Ushna has been vocal about a number of social evils, such as animal abuse, as well as problems women face in society. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
nyma tang racism ushna shah youtube
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
Will offer Aishwarya tea if we meet, says Pakistani lookalike
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Javeria Saud’s Aurat Gardi endorses Mera Jism, Meri Marzi
Javeria Saud’s Aurat Gardi endorses Mera Jism, Meri Marzi
Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral
Funny Heist: banter between robber, shopkeeper in Pakistan goes viral
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
I really like my skin, Syra Yousuf tells trolls
I really like my skin, Syra Yousuf tells trolls
Yorker is a fun take on Pakistan's English obsession
Yorker is a fun take on Pakistan’s English obsession
India's Shashi Tharoor wants Akbar Chaudry to mimic Imran Khan
India’s Shashi Tharoor wants Akbar Chaudry to mimic Imran Khan
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle marries Pakistani traveller
Canadian vlogger Rosie Gabrielle marries Pakistani traveller
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.