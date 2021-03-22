Ushna Shah hails verdict in Lahore motorway rape case

Actor Ushna Shah has termed the verdict in the Lahore motorway case a “landmark” ruling.

“Dear survivor, I hope this is a step towards the healing of your trauma,” Ushna tweeted. “This is a landmark verdict and it may help others from going through what you did.”

On Saturday, a Lahore court sentenced two men to death for raping a woman on the Lahore-Sialkot motorway on September 9, 2020. The verdict was announced after six months.

“Sending love and light to you and your children,” said Ushna.

On September 12, men and women across Pakistan staged protests against the victim-blaming remarks made by the Lahore CCPO and the police’s incompetence in the case.

Prime suspect Abid Malhi was arrested in Faisalabad a month after being on the run. His accomplice, Shafqat Ali alias Bagga, had surrendered.

