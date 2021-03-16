Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Tinder to allow background checks on possible dates

Last name, phone number will be needed

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Tinder to allow background checks on possible dates

Photo: File

Tinder, one of the world’s most popular dating apps, will allow users to check backgrounds of their possible dates, BBC reported.

The new feature will be added to ensure user safety. Tinder’s parent company Match Group will introduce the feature across all of its platforms. 

Tinder users will be able to examine the details about their dates, such as history of violence, arrest records, etc. Background checks will be run needing only a last name or a phone number.

Drug charges and traffic violations, however, will not be included in the checks.

In 2019, an investigation found sex offenders registered on a number of Match Group’s platforms.

Match has collaborated with a background checking platform Garbo to work on the new feature, which will be charged. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
background checks dating Tinder
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
tinder
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.