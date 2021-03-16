Tinder to allow background checks on possible dates

Tinder, one of the world’s most popular dating apps, will allow users to check backgrounds of their possible dates, BBC reported.

The new feature will be added to ensure user safety. Tinder’s parent company Match Group will introduce the feature across all of its platforms.

Tinder users will be able to examine the details about their dates, such as history of violence, arrest records, etc. Background checks will be run needing only a last name or a phone number.

Drug charges and traffic violations, however, will not be included in the checks.

In 2019, an investigation found sex offenders registered on a number of Match Group’s platforms.

Match has collaborated with a background checking platform Garbo to work on the new feature, which will be charged.

