Time dedicates cover to Indian women leading farmer protests

The Time magazine has dedicated its international cover to women protesting the contentious farm bill in India since November 26.

“I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be bought,” reads the new cover.

TIME’s new international cover: “I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be bought.” The women leading India’s farmers’ protests https://t.co/o0IWwWkXHR pic.twitter.com/3TbTvnwiOV — TIME (@TIME) March 5, 2021

The cover is an image of women farmers carrying their children and shouting slogans. It also shows elderly women who have attracted attention from all over the world for their persistence and being a constant at the sites of demonstration in and around Delhi.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

The protests have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda. The government also cut off internet in the capital New Delhi in a bid to stop protests, international media has reported.

