Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Time dedicates cover to Indian women leading farmer protests

Farmers have been protesting since November

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Time dedicates cover to Indian women leading farmer protests

Photo: TIME

The Time magazine has dedicated its international cover to women protesting the contentious farm bill in India since November 26.

“I cannot be intimidated. I cannot be bought,” reads the new cover.

The cover is an image of women farmers carrying their children and shouting slogans. It also shows elderly women who have attracted attention from all over the world for their persistence and being a constant at the sites of demonstration in and around Delhi.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

The protests have divided the country, with several accusing the protestors of having an anti-state agenda. The government also cut off internet in the capital New Delhi in a bid to stop protests, international media has reported.

FaceBook WhatsApp
farmers India Protest time magazine women farmers
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
india farmers protest, time magazine
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Prince Harry worried 'history repeating itself' with Meghan
Prince Harry worried ‘history repeating itself’ with Meghan
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
Imran Abbas, Ertugrul’s Celal Al sing Dil Dil Pakistan
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
What could have saved Ali Sadpara? His manager explains
Muniba Mazari is a bride in this fashion film
Muniba Mazari is a bride in this fashion film
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.