Wednesday, March 31, 2021  | 16 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Culture

This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver’s murder

Mohammad Anwar was killed by two teenagers in Washington

Posted: Mar 31, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
This is devastating: Bella Hadid reacts to Pakistani driver's murder

Photo: Instagram/Bella Hadid

Model Bella Hadid has condemned the killing of Pakistani Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar by two young women in Washington.

“This is devastating,” she said. “No one should ever have to endure this, especially while just doing their job.”

Bella Hadid, Pakistani driver murder, washington carjacking
Photo: Instagram/Bella Hadid

The teenagers, aged 13 and 15, were charged with murder and carjacking after they attacked the 60-year-old with a Taser (an electroshock weapon). It caused a rollover crash, killing Anwar. Video of the attack was presented in court and it went viral on Twitter, according to CBS News

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Anwar by his family. He immigrated to the United States in 2014. 

Photo: GoFundMe

“He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one,” his family said.

