Thursday, March 4, 2021  | 19 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Someone has brought Bhagat Singh to life—and it’s creepy

Through MyHeritage's technology

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Someone has brought Bhagat Singh to life—and it’s creepy

Photo: Twitter/Keerthik Sasidharan

MyHeritage’s new artificial intelligence (AI) tool is here to bring on nostalgia by turning photos of the dead into eerie videos.

“Some people love the Deep Nostalgia, who call it magical, but others find it creepy and dislike it,” MyHeritage says on its website.

Check out some uncanny animations of historical figures.

Deep Nostalgia uses the “deep learning” technology, in which drivers are applied to a face in a still photo, creating a short video that you can share with your family and friends. The driver guides the movements in the animation so you can see your ancestor smile, blink, and turn their heads, MyHeritage added.

Photo: MyHeritage

A photo may take up between 10 and 20 seconds to animate, which has to be uploaded to the website. Once animated, the video can be watched, saved or shared. The feature also allows you to animate multiple faces in a single photo. It works on both black-and-white and colored photos.

Photos can be uploaded to the website without signup.

FaceBook WhatsApp
deep learning deep nostalgia myheritage
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
bhagat singh, AI
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
130-year-old tunnel opened for public in Abbottabad
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
When Russia was crazy for Disco Deewane
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Yumna Zaidi disappointed after PEMRA issues notice to her drama
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Irrfan Khan’s son says he loves Pakistani dramas
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Veteran film actor Ejaz Durrani passes away in Lahore
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
Moen jo Daro: A 5,000-year-old architectural marvel
This thaal of 'gold biryani' costs Rs43,275
This thaal of ‘gold biryani’ costs Rs43,275
Prince Harry worried 'history repeating itself' with Meghan
Prince Harry worried ‘history repeating itself’ with Meghan
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
YouTube to roll out parent-approved accounts for tweens
Muniba Mazari is a bride in this fashion film
Muniba Mazari is a bride in this fashion film
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.