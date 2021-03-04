Someone has brought Bhagat Singh to life—and it’s creepy

MyHeritage’s new artificial intelligence (AI) tool is here to bring on nostalgia by turning photos of the dead into eerie videos.

“Some people love the Deep Nostalgia, who call it magical, but others find it creepy and dislike it,” MyHeritage says on its website.

Check out some uncanny animations of historical figures.

Kind of surreal to take a photo of the singularly inspiring Bhagat Singh — a revolutionary voice in 1920s India, who was hung by the British in 1931, at the age of 24 — run it through the Heritage AI algorithm, and see him reanimated. pic.twitter.com/CfC0Gu6Gxk — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

A young Kasturba Gandhi — again, high quality photos are hard to come by — here, probably taken during her stay in South Africa (I could be wrong), where she traveled to, raised children, & discovered the contours of her own social commitments before returning to India in 1915. pic.twitter.com/THVz1zyibn — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Munshi Premchand, half bemused, at the newfangled inventions that have come up 80 years after his death. If he were alive, he would probably have used some of it–perhaps, even a novel about of a farmer who wants to buy a computer for his daughter–in his vast oeuvre of writings. pic.twitter.com/dNtm4Dh7CB — Keerthik Sasidharan (@KS1729) February 28, 2021

Deep Nostalgia uses the “deep learning” technology, in which drivers are applied to a face in a still photo, creating a short video that you can share with your family and friends. The driver guides the movements in the animation so you can see your ancestor smile, blink, and turn their heads, MyHeritage added.

Photo: MyHeritage

A photo may take up between 10 and 20 seconds to animate, which has to be uploaded to the website. Once animated, the video can be watched, saved or shared. The feature also allows you to animate multiple faces in a single photo. It works on both black-and-white and colored photos.

Photos can be uploaded to the website without signup.