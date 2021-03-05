Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
Slumdog Millionaire actor accused of sexual assault

An FIR has been registered

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
Slumdog Millionaire actor accused of sexual assault

Photo: ABP News

Slumdog millionaire actor Madhur Mittal has been accused of sexually and physically assaulting his girlfriend, Times of India reported.

“They parted ways after two months and Madhur couldn’t deal with the breakup,” a source close to Madhur’s girlfriend said. “He entered her Bandra residence on February 13 and tried to force himself on her.”

Madhur met his girlfriend through common friends on social media, after which they started dating. They broke up a couple of months later. On February 15, Madhur tried to see her again, but was asked by her lawyer Niranjani Shetty to leave the building. 

“That girl was not in a state to talk to me,” Niranjani told Bombay Times. “She had sustained injuries under the eye, neck, and lips.”

An FIR has been registered against Madhur.

Madhur, who has been shooting in Jaipur, denied the allegations and called them baseless. “Getting to learn about these things which are untrue is extremely disturbing.”

He said that the truth will be revealed soon.

