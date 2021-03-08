Six big revelations from Harry, Meghan’s explosive Oprah interview

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle said that she contemplated taking her own life after joining the royal family and raised allegations of racism in the monarchy during an explosive television interview with American talk show host Oprah Winfrey.

Their two-hour interview on Sunday with the queen of US television was the biggest royal tell-all since Harry’s mother Princess Diana detailed her crumbling marriage to his father Prince Charles in 1995.

Explaining the couple’s dramatic exit from royal life, Meghan said she was denied help during her mental health crisis, was targeted by lies, and that there was official concern about the skin colour of her unborn son.

Here are some of the biggest revelations made by the royal couple.

Meghan contemplated suicide

“I… just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought,” Meghan told Oprah.

Asked if she was having suicidal thoughts, Meghan replied: “Yes. This was very, very clear.”

Recalling how she felt at the time, she said: “I’m scared, because this is very real. This isn’t some abstract idea. This is methodical, and this is not who I am.”

Photo: CBS

Harry felt ‘let down’ by father Prince Charles

Prince Harry said he felt “really let down” by his father as he and wife Meghan opened up about quitting Britain over her harsh treatment by the British press and the lack of support from the royal family.

“There’s a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar. He knows what pain feels like,” an emotional Harry said.

He added that Charles—the heir to the throne—and Harry’s older brother William were “trapped” by the conventions of the monarchy, but vowed that he would “always love” his father.

“My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

Photo: AFP

Baby Archie’s skin colour

“In those months when I was pregnant… we have in tandem the conversation of ‘he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan told Oprah.

After the couple’s surprise decision to move to North America, the former television actress has been portrayed in some British newspapers as headstrong, calculating and spoiled, and the couple reckless and selfish for quitting royal life.

Photo: AFP

The big gender reveal

Royal fans were offered a treat with the revelation by the couple of the gender of their second child — the first senior royal due to be born outside Britain in 100 years.

“It’s a girl!” Harry and Meghan chimed in tandem.

But it was a rare light-hearted moment in the drawn-out interview — and viewers who tuned in to see if the pair had scores to settle with Buckingham Palace since leaving the royal frontline were likely to be shocked at how far they went.

Photo: CBS

Kate Middleton made Meghan cry

Taking aim squarely at the royals, Markle flatly denied reports that she made Kate Middleton cry before her wedding to Harry — saying the reverse was true.

“Everyone in the institution knew it wasn’t true,” Meghan told Oprah of the reported incident — pored over at great length by the gossip press.

“The reverse happened,” Meghan added, saying that Kate “was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.”

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.”

Meghan called the incident “the beginning of a real character assassination” and “a turning point” in her relations with the royal family.

“I came to understand that not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” she said.

Photo: AFP

Harry, Meghan married three days before official wedding

“Three days before our wedding, we got married,” she said, revealing that they swapped vows in private before Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welsby ahead of the televised spectacle on May 19 2018 at Britain’s Windsor Castle.

“No one knows that. But we called the archbishop, and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.'”

Photo: The NYT

Oprah reportedly sold the interview to US broadcaster CBS for $7-9 million, and retained the international rights to the interview, which will feed an appetite of interest about Britain’s centuries-old monarchy — and their troubles — across the globe.