Shorts too short? Wasim Akram’s throwback picture leaves Shaniera shocked

It was taken in 1987

Posted: Mar 30, 2021
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

A photo showing cricket legend Wasim Akram celebrating Holi in shorts is doing the rounds on Twitter and wife Shaniera doesn’t know what to say.

“Opened Twitter today and the first pic I saw was of my husband in his underwear,” she said. “Is that normal?”

It all started with Indian sports presenter Gautam Bhimani’s post. He shared a picture that was taken while the Pakistani cricket team was on a tour in India. 

“My favourite cricketing Holi memory,” said Gautam. “The Indian and Pakistani teams playing Holi in the pool of [hotel] Taj West End.” The presenter added that it was his first meeting with Wasim.

Wasim Akram, however, corrected the wife.

The picture instantly went viral, and many people lamented how players from both nations went from celebrating festivals together to banning each other.







