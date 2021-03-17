Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories

Enjoying cookies, coffee cake on weekends

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories

Photo: Twitter/Pakistan in Pictures

Senator Sherry Rehman has revealed that she enjoyed visiting Bombay Bakery in Hyderabad on weekends when she was a child. 

“How I loved going to this Hyderabad bakery on Saturday afternoons as a little girl,” said Sherry Rehman. 

She recalled enjoying the bakery’s irregular-shaped cookies and coffee cake on its shady veranda. 

“Just the sight of that cake transports me into another remembrance of past things past,” said Senator Rehman. 

The Bombay Bakery was established in 1911 by Pahlajrai Gangaram Thadani in the Saddar area of Hyderabad. In 1924, the bakery was moved to its current location.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bombay Bakery Sherry Rehman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
bombay bakery, sherry rehman
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.