HOME > Culture

Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students

'What kind of example are we setting?'

Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students

Photo: Instagram/Shaniera Akram

The University of Lahore expelled on Friday two students after a video showing a young woman proposing to a young man went viral.

“They are barred from entering the premises of the University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses,” it said in a statement. The two were holding flowers and embraced each other after the young man accepted the proposal.

The video instantly topped Twitter trends and social media streamed with debates as to whether expelling the students was the right decision or not. Celebrities came out in support of the students and criticised the varsity’s administration.

Singer Shehzad Roy argued that no one takes notice of women being beaten on the streets, but a couple embracing each other becomes a crime.

Yasir Hussain sarcastically presented Amitabh Bachchan as the UoL’s principal.

Photo: Instagram/Yasir Hussain

What kind of example are we setting here,” Shaniera Akram asked.

Mira Sethi called the expulsion “a toxic, violent mess”.

“Where is the love, Lahore?” remarked Ushna Shah.

Photo: Instagram/Ushna Shah

Where many people agreed with the celebrities, others criticised them for calling for normalising such acts at educational institutes.

