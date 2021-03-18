Saba Bukhari was told showbiz is not for ‘good girls’

Actor Saba Bukhari has revealed she faced harassment by directors when she started out in showbiz.

“He said I didn’t have enough confidence to progress in this field,” said Saba. “The problem was that I was a good girl and good girls don’t fit in showbiz.”

On Wednesday, the Judai actor said that she faced harassment while looking for work as a young actor. She didn’t specify who these words were from, but did remark that several directors “broke her dreams”.

Photo: Instagram/Saba Bukhari

“Why should we give you work and the money when women here are ready to sleep [with us] for work?” Saba said, referring to the director’s sexual advances.

Casting couch has been a hot debate in showbiz all over the world. Several Bollywood and Hollywood actors have shared their encounters with male directors asking for sexual favours in return for work.

Late choreographer Saroj Khan had come under fire for defending the casting couch in 2018, saying it is not “something new” and that the industry “doesn’t abandon women after rape”. At age 16, Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon was sexually assaulted by a director and was forced to stay silent by Hollywood producers and agents.

