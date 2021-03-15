Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad shows

Old ad goes viral

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad shows

Photo: SAMAA Digital

An old advertisement of South Asia’s most popular syrup Rooh Afza has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

“A cure for all problems in the summer,” reads the ad. “Popular all across India for its benefits.”

The ad says that many kings, nawabs and rulers use the syrup regularly. The price mentioned for a bottle is just Rs1.25 in India.

Rooh Afza was first produced by Hamdard’s founder Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed. In 1906, he wanted to create a herbal mix that would help Delhi’s people stay cool in the summer. Following the Partition in 1947, Hakim Hafiz’s younger son, Hakeem Muhammad Said migrated to Pakistan and started a separate Hamdard Company in Karachi. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
old ad rooh afza
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
rooh afza
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
WH lauds Harry, Meghan for sharing mental health struggles on...
WH lauds Harry, Meghan for sharing mental health struggles on Oprah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.