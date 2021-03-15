Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad shows

An old advertisement of South Asia’s most popular syrup Rooh Afza has been doing the rounds on Twitter.

“A cure for all problems in the summer,” reads the ad. “Popular all across India for its benefits.”

A very old advertisement of #Hamdard‘s most popular brand, Rooh e Afza. It must have been in late fiftees or early sixties when this ad was published as its price is mentioned just Rs 1. pic.twitter.com/JQrPSMF5Bp — India Muslim History (@syedurahman) March 15, 2021

The ad says that many kings, nawabs and rulers use the syrup regularly. The price mentioned for a bottle is just Rs1.25 in India.

Rooh Afza was first produced by Hamdard’s founder Hakim Hafiz Abdul Majeed. In 1906, he wanted to create a herbal mix that would help Delhi’s people stay cool in the summer. Following the Partition in 1947, Hakim Hafiz’s younger son, Hakeem Muhammad Said migrated to Pakistan and started a separate Hamdard Company in Karachi.

