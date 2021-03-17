Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award

He dedicates it to his family, friends in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award

Photo: File

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been awarded the lifetime achievement award and an honorary membership by the Arts Council of Pakistan for his services to music.

“I am grateful to the Arts Council and dedicate this award to my family, friends, and fans in Pakistan,” Rahat said. 

Photo: Instagram/Arts Council of Pakistan

A ceremony was held at the Arts Council in Karachi, which was attended by Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah and playwright Anwar Maqsood. 

Photo: Instagram/Arts Council of Pakistan

“My services and hard work will be for Pakistanis and the Arts Council,” Rahat said, adding that people who want to learn music will have to work hard for the country. 

The minister said that Rahat has carried forward the legacy of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, which is a combination of classical and folk music. A concert featuring Rahat and Abida Parveen will be organised in Karachi to send out a message of peace to the world, he added.

Anwar Maqsood and Rahat then engaged in a conversation, and the audiences thoroughly enjoyed the former’s intelligent questions.

In the end, Rahat performed Hazrat Amir Khusrau’s kalam Rang on Anwar’s request.

Rahat is the nephew of Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He began his career at the age of three, performing and studying under the tutelage of the “King of Qawwali”. He was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Oxford in 2019.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arts Council lifetime achievement award rahat fateh ali khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.