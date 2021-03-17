Rahat Fateh Ali Khan honoured with lifetime achievement award

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has been awarded the lifetime achievement award and an honorary membership by the Arts Council of Pakistan for his services to music.

“I am grateful to the Arts Council and dedicate this award to my family, friends, and fans in Pakistan,” Rahat said.

Photo: Instagram/Arts Council of Pakistan

A ceremony was held at the Arts Council in Karachi, which was attended by Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah and playwright Anwar Maqsood.

Photo: Instagram/Arts Council of Pakistan

“My services and hard work will be for Pakistanis and the Arts Council,” Rahat said, adding that people who want to learn music will have to work hard for the country.

The minister said that Rahat has carried forward the legacy of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, which is a combination of classical and folk music. A concert featuring Rahat and Abida Parveen will be organised in Karachi to send out a message of peace to the world, he added.

Anwar Maqsood and Rahat then engaged in a conversation, and the audiences thoroughly enjoyed the former’s intelligent questions.

In the end, Rahat performed Hazrat Amir Khusrau’s kalam Rang on Anwar’s request.

Rahat is the nephew of Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. He began his career at the age of three, performing and studying under the tutelage of the “King of Qawwali”. He was awarded an honorary degree by the University of Oxford in 2019.