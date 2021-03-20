Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Queen of Pashtun folklore forced to live under open sky

Zarsanga is a Pride of Performance recipient

Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Queen of Pashtun folklore forced to live under open sky

Photo: Twitter/Naimat Khan

Folksinger Zarsanga, known as the “Queen of Pashtun folklore”, has been living a miserable life in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“She is the recipient of Pride of Performance, who is living in poor conditions in Kohat,” tweeted Naimat Khan, who is a correspondent for Arab News. “Her son told me that the KP government has stopped her honorarium.” The photo shows Zarsanga sitting on a charpoy outside a tent. 

According to a 2019 report by Dawn, Zarsanga was living in a rented house in Kohat, which was being paid by local authorities under a two-year agreement. She was receiving a Rs30,000 monthly stipend as well.

Zarsanga has performed internationally, including in the US, UK, France and Germany.

Zarsanga is not the only Pride of Performance recipient with no money to get by. In October 2020, Balochi folksinger and banjo player Taj Mohammad Tajal was fired from Radio Pakistan, where he offered his services for Rs12,000 a month. Tajal can’t afford two full meals a day.

