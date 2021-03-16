Punjab’s rural life—in pixels

From vast lush pastures to dew-sprinkled fields, Talal Tiwana’s lens sparks life in every shot of the rural expanses he captures.

Sargodha’s Muhammad Hassan Talal’s profile comes like a breath of fresh air on Instagram. He started doing photography in 2014 out of his fondness for rural life and had no idea it would transform into his profession.

“My photography reflects my love for rural life,” Hassan told SAMAA Digital.

He began selling his work two years later, when people started noticing his unique compositions and visual variety.

Hassan’s lens not only captures the silent, bucolic charm, but also enshrines in pixels action on the field, and simplicity and minimalism of the rustic life.

Hassan’s photos highlight features that make the rural areas appear like some other world detached from the madding crowd of the urban expanses.

He has also photographed around the Indian Punjab. A number of Indians, including Sikhs, can be seen praising his work in the comments section on Instagram.

“I receive a lot of appreciation from across the border,” said Hassan. “They’re a great motivation for me.”

