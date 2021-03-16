Tuesday, March 16, 2021  | 1 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Culture

Punjab’s rural life—in pixels

In conversation with photographer Hassan Talal

Posted: Mar 16, 2021
Posted: Mar 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Punjab’s rural life—in pixels

Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal

From vast lush pastures to dew-sprinkled fields, Talal Tiwana’s lens sparks life in every shot of the rural expanses he captures.

Sargodha’s Muhammad Hassan Talal’s profile comes like a breath of fresh air on Instagram. He started doing photography in 2014 out of his fondness for rural life and had no idea it would transform into his profession.

“My photography reflects my love for rural life,” Hassan told SAMAA Digital.

Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal
Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal
Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal

He began selling his work two years later, when people started noticing his unique compositions and visual variety.

Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal
Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal

Hassan’s lens not only captures the silent, bucolic charm, but also enshrines in pixels action on the field, and simplicity and minimalism of the rustic life.

Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal
Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal

Hassan’s photos highlight features that make the rural areas appear like some other world detached from the madding crowd of the urban expanses. 

Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal
Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal
Photo: Instagram/Muhammad Hassan Talal

He has also photographed around the Indian Punjab. A number of Indians, including Sikhs, can be seen praising his work in the comments section on Instagram.

“I receive a lot of appreciation from across the border,” said Hassan. “They’re a great motivation for me.”

