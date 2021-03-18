Thursday, March 18, 2021  | 3 Shaaban, 1442
Punjabi dancers give Bhangra an Irish twist

Shamrock Bhangra was set up in 2012

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 18, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Punjabi dancers give Bhangra an Irish twist

Photo: RTE

Shamrock Bhangra, a group of dancers in Ireland, performed Bhangra to Irish music on St Patrick’s Day.

The dancers said their goal is to “spread the unique dance culture to a wider audience”, as well to give their growing community in Ireland a platform. They want their kids “to stay connected to their roots”.

The dance was choreographed by Gurpreet Singh, Charnjit Singh and Kanwar Singh. They performed it to Irish band Jiggy’s music.

Bhangra is performed at the spring harvest festival Vaisakhi in the month of April. Shamrock Bhangra was set up in 2012 to celebrate this festival.

