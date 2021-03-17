Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger nominated for Oscar

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger has been nominated for Adapted Screenplay at this year’s Academy Awards.

“We just got nominated for an Oscar,” said Priyanka. “Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much special.”

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas announced on Monday nominations in 23 categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, which included The White Tiger as well.

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger is based on author Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Booker Prize-winning novel, and chronicles the rags-to-riches life of a sweet-maker Balram Halwai.

It was released on January 22 on Netflix.

The Academy Awards will take place on April 25, 2021.

