Wednesday, March 17, 2021  | 2 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger nominated for Oscar

It stars Rajkummar Rao

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger nominated for Oscar

Photo: YouTube/The White Tiger

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra’s The White Tiger has been nominated for Adapted Screenplay at this year’s Academy Awards.

“We just got nominated for an Oscar,” said Priyanka. “Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much special.”

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka and husband Nick Jonas announced on Monday nominations in 23 categories for the 93rd Academy Awards, which included The White Tiger as well.

Photo: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

The film stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka and Rajkummar Rao. It has been directed by Ramin Bahrani. 

The White Tiger is based on author Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Booker Prize-winning novel, and chronicles the rags-to-riches life of a sweet-maker Balram Halwai.

It was released on January 22 on Netflix.

The Academy Awards will take place on April 25, 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
oscar Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Jonas rajkummar rao the white tiger
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Punjab’s rural life—in pixels
Punjab’s rural life—in pixels
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.