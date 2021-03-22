Monday, March 22, 2021  | 7 Shaaban, 1442
Princess Diana’s handwritten letters auctioned for £67,900

She called Queen ‘The Boss’ in one letter

Posted: Mar 22, 2021
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: StyleCaster

A collection of letters, sent by the late Diana to her friend, has been sold for a whopping £67,900 at an auction, according to BBC.

“She does come across as an extremely warm, witty, funny, charming and generous-hearted person and I think that is the main motivation for them being sold,” Mimi Connell-Lay from David Lay auctions said prior to the sale.

The auctioneers described the letters as “an important and exciting collection”. It comprises 40 letters and greeting cards.

Photo: BBC

The letters were sent by The Princess of Wales to her friend Roger Bramble between 1990 and 1997. A 1996 letter describing the Queen as “The Boss” fetched £7,200, the highest among the collection.

Photo: BBC

Another letter from the same year describing Diana’s meeting with Roger as “much welcomed distraction from the mundane activities that are associated with an impending divorce” sold for £6,500.

Proceeds will be donated to organisations English National Ballet and the Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra, which were supported by both Diana and Roger.

