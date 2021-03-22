Princess Diana’s handwritten letters auctioned for £67,900

She called Queen ‘The Boss’ in one letter
A collection of letters, sent by the late Diana to her friend, has been sold for a whopping £67,900 at an auction, according to BBC.
“She does come across as an extremely warm, witty, funny, charming and generous-hearted person and I think that is the main motivation for them being sold,” Mimi Connell-Lay from David Lay auctions said prior to the sale.
The auctioneers described the letters as “an important and exciting collection”. It comprises 40 letters and greeting cards.
The letters were sent by The Princess of Wales to her friend Roger Bramble between 1990 and 1997. A 1996 letter describing the Queen as “The Boss” fetched £7,200, the highest among the collection.
Another letter from the same year describing Diana’s meeting with Roger as “much welcomed distraction from the mundane activities that are associated with an impending divorce” sold for £6,500.
Proceeds will be donated to organisations English National Ballet and the Young Musicians Symphony Orchestra, which were supported by both Diana and Roger.