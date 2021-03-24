PIA crew gets UN recognition for babysitting child onboard

Pakistan International Airlines official Touheed Daudpota has been honoured as the HeForShe champion by UN Women Pakistan.

“It was an honour for me to help a helpless mother,” Touheed said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din today, Wednesday.

He said the child’s mother was travelling alone with her two children, adding he has no idea about who posted photos of him soothing the crying child.

Mr. Touheed Daudpota, crew of #PIA, whose photos of soothing a baby went viral, was declared by @unwomen_pak the #HeforShe champion for displaying empathy, gender sensitivity, respect & care to a women pax, upholding long traditions of ‘#GreatPeopletoFlyWith‘ #GenerationEquality pic.twitter.com/Gr76ZeRIeL — PIA (@Official_PIA) March 22, 2021

HeForShe invites people around the world to stand together as equal partners to craft a shared vision of a gender equal world and implement specific, locally relevant solutions for the good of all of humanity, it says on their website.

