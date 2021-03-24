Wednesday, March 24, 2021  | 9 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Culture

PIA crew gets UN recognition for babysitting child onboard

He calmed a crying child during flight

Posted: Mar 24, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
PIA crew gets UN recognition for babysitting child onboard

Photo: Facebook

Pakistan International Airlines official Touheed Daudpota has been honoured as the HeForShe champion by UN Women Pakistan. 

“It was an honour for me to help a helpless mother,” Touheed said on SAMAA TV’s show Naya Din today, Wednesday. 

He said the child’s mother was travelling alone with her two children, adding he has no idea about who posted photos of him soothing the crying child. 

HeForShe invites people around the world to stand together as equal partners to craft a shared vision of a gender equal world and implement specific, locally relevant solutions for the good of all of humanity, it says on their website

