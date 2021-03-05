Friday, March 5, 2021  | 20 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Culture

PEMRA wants good narrative removed from the screen: Simi Raheal

Calls Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin a magnificent play

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/Simi Raheal

TV actor Simi Raheal has raised concerns over PEMRA’s notice to the makers of drama Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin

“We [are] the lost and egotistical decision makers,” said Simi. “The play is magnificent.”

Photo: Instagram/Simi Raheal

“Shoot down story-tellers, remove good narrative from the screen and remind future media professionals that we live in a negative, myopic land,” Simi lashed out at PEMRA. 

Last week, PEMRA issued a notice to the makers of Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin, which said that the content shown in the drama is “inappropriate”. They were given five days to review the content and modify it in line with the authority’s code of conduct.

The authority said that the second, third, and fourth episodes of Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin contain objectionable scenes, abusive language, and indecent gestures. It added that it has received multiple complaints.

Drama’s lead actor Yumna Zaidi was also upset and said the points raised in Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin need to be discussed publicly.

Omair Rana also raised concerns over PEMRA’s notice, saying that Dil Na Umeed Tou Nahin is an effort to educate people about human trafficking.

The drama stars Wahaj Ali, Yasra Rizvi, Nadia Afgan and Samiya Mumtaz in lead roles. It talks about social issues such as human trafficking and child abuse. It has been written by Amna Mufti.

