Pakistan’s religious minorities face online abuse, fear blasphemy accusations: DRF

More than half (57.5%) of respondents belonging to religious minorities in Pakistan said in a survey that they have faced backlash online or threats on the basis of religious affiliation. The survey was conducted by Lahore-based Digital Rights Foundation, which published published them in a policy brief.

The brief titled “Safe and equal representation of vulnerable groups in the media” said the threats are also based on a combination of factors such as threats to life, bullying, harassment, daily abuse, derogatory speech and negative comments.

“In the same survey, 34.5% percent respondents confirmed that they feel uncomfortable expressing their religious identity online,” it said.

The minority groups told DRF that they fear “hacking of their accounts, abuse of their information and mishandling of their personal details.”

They also fear “that if their accounts are hacked and sensitive information is posted from their accounts they might be falsely accused of having committed blasphemy”.

The organisation began the brief by mentioning there is bias when it comes to freedom of expression in Pakistan. It mentioned the country was placed ninth from the bottom in the report named ‘Peoples Under Threat 2019’.

It highlighted those trending topics on social media have also gotten people killed. A minority group leader’s Twitter account was suspended for a few hours who was among activists trying to manipulate the algorithm to drown a particular vilification campaign, DRF added. It calling it “alarming” that no action was taken against the hate-spewing hashtag.

DRF said that marginalised communities are not welcomed when it comes to political participation, seeking employment, acquiring education along with basic necessities.

Shedding light on community standards, the study finds that there have been cases where content — despite being reported — is not removed as it was not found guilty of violating the regional guidelines.

DRF’s findings pointed out that there was little coverage of minorities in media and it mainly focuses on Christians and Hindus, adding that non-representation of other groups makes them vulnerable to attacks. Most of it is stereotypical, it said.

The organisation has recommended social media platforms to be transparent and create tools — with a blend of artificial intelligence, content moderation and user reporting — for improved content creation. It further states that community guidelines — with assistance from minority rights activists — will pave way towards inclusion and transparency.

On the other hand, television channels have been asked to increase coverage of marginalised communities and ensure that the content which is being aired is not according to stereotypes, agenda-driven and shed light that their issues as just the same as everyone else’s.