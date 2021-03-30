Tuesday, March 30, 2021  | 15 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Culture

‘Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown’ wins Japan film award

Shehzad Hameed made the documentary

Posted: Mar 30, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
‘Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown’ wins Japan film award

Photo: YouTube/Shehzad Hameed

Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed Ahmad has won the Green Image Award for his documentary Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown. The 8th Green Image Film Festival, held in Tokamachi City, announced the results on March 28.

A total of 177 films were submitted from all over the world, of which only 12 were shortlisted.

Shehzad directed Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown in 2019. It shows how water will become a major flashpoint between India and Pakistan after the Himalayan glaciers melt away.

The team conducted an undercover operation to witness water theft firsthand in Karachi as well.

Shehzad won Best Documentary award for his film Bangladesh’s Delta Disaster at the Tagore International Film Festival 2021 in West Bengal, India.

His documentary One Upon a River premiered on January 25.

