‘Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown’ wins Japan film award

Filmmaker Shehzad Hameed Ahmad has won the Green Image Award for his documentary Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown. The 8th Green Image Film Festival, held in Tokamachi City, announced the results on March 28.

A total of 177 films were submitted from all over the world, of which only 12 were shortlisted.

Shehzad directed Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown in 2019. It shows how water will become a major flashpoint between India and Pakistan after the Himalayan glaciers melt away.

The team conducted an undercover operation to witness water theft firsthand in Karachi as well.

My documentary ‘Pakistan’s Himalayan Meltdown’ screens in Japan that investigates how dwindling water supply from melting glaciers can cause environmental and geopolitical problems. @TradeTokyo @PakinJapan https://t.co/nef0jWATzK — Shehzad Hameed Ahmad (@ShehzadHameed) March 25, 2021

Shehzad won Best Documentary award for his film Bangladesh’s Delta Disaster at the Tagore International Film Festival 2021 in West Bengal, India.

My documentary film ‘Bangladesh’s Delta Disaster’ wins ‘Best Documentary’ award at the Tagore International Film Festival 2021! @tagorefilm By 2050, one in seven people in Bangladesh will be displaced by climate-related factors…. Full Documentary: https://t.co/3X2GRqBqEf pic.twitter.com/fwuOYJzUVj — Shehzad Hameed Ahmad (@ShehzadHameed) March 23, 2021

His documentary One Upon a River premiered on January 25.