HOME > Culture

Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report

Finland named the world’s happiest country

Posted: Mar 22, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan ranks 105 among 149 countries in World Happiness Report

Photo: File

Pakistan is happier at 105 in a ranking featuring 149 countries in the World Happiness Report

“Please, imagine a ladder, with steps numbered from 0 at the bottom to 10 at the top,” stated the question in case of life evaluations. “The top of the ladder represents the best possible life for you and the bottom of the ladder represents the worst possible life for you.”

On which step of the ladder would you say you personally feel you stand at this time? it remarked.

Finland grabs the top spot as the world’s happiest country and India ranks 139. Afghanistan has been named the least happiest country on the list. Nations ranked below India are Burundi, Yemen, Tanzania, Haiti, Malawi, Lesotho, Botswana, Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

Gallup World Poll, which asked people to vote on indicators such as life evaluations, positive and negative emotions, was used in the survey.

The measures people were asked to respond to for positive emotions were: happiness, laugh and enjoyment. For negative emotions worry, sadness and anger were used.

