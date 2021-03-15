Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE PSL6 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Culture

Pak Army’s new song honours Sadpara, frontline health workers

It features Ali Zafar, Aima Baig on vocals

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Pak Army’s new song honours Sadpara, frontline health workers

Photo: YouTube/ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations has released a song titled Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil for Pakistan Day.

Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil highlights the ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis 81 years later,” said the ISPR on YouTube.

The song opens with Quaid-e-Azam addressing a crowd of thousands and people migrating to Pakistan. It shows the traditions of all four provinces and highlights the late climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara and the health workers fighting the coronavirus by risking their own lives. 

“Compassion, tolerance and the feeling of oneness are what consolidate Pakistan into one nation,” said the ISPR. 

The song has been written by Abid Hassan and features Ali Zafar and Aima Baig on vocals. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
Aik Qaum Aik Qaum Aik Manzil ISPR song
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Lollywood veteran Zeba Begum hospitalised in Lahore
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Traveller Adeel Amer reveals how he met Rosie Gabrielle
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a 'petulant child'
Maheen Khan thinks Meghan is acting like a ‘petulant child’
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Aurat March 2021: Here are some of the best placards
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Ushna Shah is all praise for beauty vlogger Nyma Tang
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback photos with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
Beyond the Wetlands shows rescue mission to retrieve lost mountaineer
WH lauds Harry, Meghan for sharing mental health struggles on...
WH lauds Harry, Meghan for sharing mental health struggles on Oprah
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.