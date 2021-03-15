Pak Army’s new song honours Sadpara, frontline health workers

The Inter-Services Public Relations has released a song titled Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil for Pakistan Day.

“Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil highlights the ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis 81 years later,” said the ISPR on YouTube.

The song opens with Quaid-e-Azam addressing a crowd of thousands and people migrating to Pakistan. It shows the traditions of all four provinces and highlights the late climber Muhammad Ali Sadpara and the health workers fighting the coronavirus by risking their own lives.

“Compassion, tolerance and the feeling of oneness are what consolidate Pakistan into one nation,” said the ISPR.

The song has been written by Abid Hassan and features Ali Zafar and Aima Baig on vocals.