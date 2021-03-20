Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz

Nowruz, a 3000-year-old festival, marks the first day of the year in Iranian calendar.

“It promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations within families,” says the United Nations. “It’s a time of reconciliation and neighbourliness, contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.”

Nawruz, which means “new day”, falls on the first day of spring. Parsis welcome it with music, delicious meals, and festivities. Ismailis and some sects of the Shia community celebrate it too.

More than 300 million people are celebrating the event, according to CNN. It’s not a religious holiday, but a month-long universal celebration of new beginnings. Families organise and attend parties, street performances and public rituals.

Nowruz is celebrated in more than 17 countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, each in their own way.