Saturday, March 20, 2021  | 5 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Culture

Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz

The festival is 3,000 years old

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Over 300 million people are celebrating Nowruz

Photo: Iran Gazette

Nowruz, a 3000-year-old festival, marks the first day of the year in Iranian calendar.

“It promotes values of peace and solidarity between generations within families,” says the United Nations. “It’s a time of reconciliation and neighbourliness, contributing to cultural diversity and friendship among peoples and different communities.”

Nawruz, which means “new day”, falls on the first day of spring. Parsis welcome it with music, delicious meals, and festivities. Ismailis and some sects of the Shia community celebrate it too.

More than 300 million people are celebrating the event, according to CNN. It’s not a religious holiday, but a month-long universal celebration of new beginnings. Families organise and attend parties, street performances and public rituals.

Nowruz is celebrated in more than 17 countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, India, Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, each in their own way.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Nowruz
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Mehwish Hayat calls out Vasay Chaudhry for body-shaming
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Aiman Khan accused of body shaming Mawra Hocane
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Sherry Rehman shares her Bombay Bakery memories
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
Shaniera Akram responds to Lahore university expelling students
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
I faced workplace discrimination while pregnant, says Asma Shirazi
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Hania Aamir is unapologetic about using beauty filters
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
Mardan bride demands books worth Rs100,000 in mehr
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
David Beckham backed Momin Saqib’s One Million Meals campaign
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
Rooh Afza was once sold for Rs1.25, this ad proves
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
My dad used to sing in a mosque: Priyanka Chopra
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.