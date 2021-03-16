Oscars 2021: Riz Ahmed becomes first Muslim lead actor nominee

British-Pakistani star Riz Ahmed has become the first Muslim to be nominated for the lead actor Oscar for his role in Sound of Metal, Los Angeles Times reported.

“I’m honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances,” Riz said on Monday. “I am grateful for the Academy for their support and encouragement.”

Wow! I’m honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement. I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci… pic.twitter.com/Z6ScOq08tf — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) March 15, 2021

He thanked Darius Marder, who has written and directed the film, and fellow actor Paul Racey.

Riz was the first Muslim as well as Asian to win an Emmy for The Night of in 2017. The Venom actor has become the second actor of Asian descent alongside Minari’s Steven Yeun to win Academy nominations for lead actor in the same year.

Riz played Ruben Stone in Sound of Metal, a drummer who loses his hearing. He trained extensively for the role, learning the American Sign Language and drumming. He attended drug recovery sessions as well.

Sound of Metal was nominated for the Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA, and Spirit Awards.

The 93rd Academy Awards will take place on April 26, 2021.

