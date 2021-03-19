Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Obama, Hollywood stars call for an end to anti-Asian violence

Six Asian women were shot dead in Atlanta on Tuesday

Posted: Mar 19, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Obama, Hollywood stars call for an end to anti-Asian violence

Photo: Instagram/Rihanna

Former US president Barack Obama and Hollywood stars have condemned the attack on women in Atlanta, which claimed the lives of six Asian women, according to Vogue.

“Although the shooter’s motive is not yet clear, the identity of the victims underscores an alarming rise in anti-Asian violence that must end,” said Obama.

Photo: Twitter/Barack Obama

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long entered six massage parlours in Atlanta and shot eight women dead, six of whom were Asian. Robert admitted to the killings after he was arrested this week.

Hollywood stars, including actor Gwyneth Paltrow and popstar Rihanna, called for an end to anti-Asian hatred as #StopAsianViolence topped Twitter trends.

“I send deep love to the Asian-American community today,” said Gwyneth. “You make our country better, we love you.”

Photo: Instagram/ Gwyneth Paltrow

Rihanna called the incident “brutal and tragic”. 

“I am heartbroken for the Asian community,” she said. “AAPI [Asian American and Pacific Islanders] hate has been rampantly perpetuated and it’s disgusting.”

Photo: Instagram/Rihanna

Music star Kate Hudson remarked she stands with the Asian-American community “today and everyday.”

Photo: Instagram/Kate Hudson

“I’m tired of people humanising white terrorists and excusing their murderous acts,” said Olivia Munn. “We have to hold him [the shooter] to account.

You have an entire population living under threat, she remarked.

