Netflix’s Bombay Begums issued notice for ‘inappropriate portrayal’ of children

Pooja Bhatt’s web series Bombay Begums has been issued a notice by an Indian child rights organisation for showing minors having cocaine, Bollywood Hungama reported.

“We have sought stopping the streaming of Bombay Begums over inappropriate portrayal of children in the series,” National Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said. Netflix has been given 24 hours to remove Bombay Begums.

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights issues a notice to Netflix for #BombayBegums . Asks it to stop streaming the series in 24 hours. @ETPolitics pic.twitter.com/iWcVWD09IL — Vasudha Venugopal (@vasudha_ET) March 11, 2021

There has been no comment from the streaming service so far, but an actor from the series told Bollywood Hungama that “inappropriate portrayal” of children is a vague term and wondered if the commission is aware of the rave parties that teenagers regularly attend.

“In order to solve the problems that plague our society we must first address them,” the actor said, adding there’s no point in pretending these problems don’t exist.

Bombay Begums was released on March 8 and stars Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash. It follows the story of five women from different walks of life in Mumbai as they struggle through loveless marriages, boardroom politics, teenage heartbreaks, infidelity and gender power play.

